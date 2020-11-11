Lori Lewis

"SPROUT SOCIAL’s 2020 social media index report offers new insights about how brands and consumers are interacting (or not) on social platforms," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"This is a great 'to do' list for every social strategy."

•Social Media Fuels Bottom Line Growth

9 in 10 consumers say they stick with brands they follow on social media; 8 in 10 will choose that brand over a competitor so long as they are paying attention and showing interest in the audience.

•Brands Aren’t Using Data To Its Fullest Potential

Our key to success: knowing the audience.

This starts with studying audience signals to better understand what types of content attract attention and creates meaningful engagement.

The data offered by all social platforms enables us to develop content that resonates, and drive audience behavior off social and onto other touchpoints.

•Acknowledgement Remains A Differentiator

Showing interest in the audience is one of the most powerful tactics to deploy in the social space, and weirdly it’s one sorely overlooked.

