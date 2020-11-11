Ending

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC is ending production of its long-running show "THE STATE OF THINGS" at the end of 2020. The announcement that the show is ending follows host FRANK STASIO's announcement earlier this year that he will retire at the end of the year. The show has aired on WUNC since 1999, with STASIO hosting for over 14 years.

Pres./GM CONNIE WALKER said, “This was not an easy call. THE STATE OF THINGS is deeply held in our hearts, and the hearts of many WUNC listeners. FRANK’s wit and intellectual astuteness will certainly be missed. His retirement has opened a door for WUNC to re-think and re-imagine the station’s efforts, particularly when it comes to our coverage of NORTH CAROLINA issues.”

STASIO's final show will air on NOVEMBER 25th; ANITA RAO will host the remainder of the episodes through the end of the year, with "best of" segments on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS in DECEMBER. The syndicated "THE TAKEAWAY," currently running at 9p (ET), will take over "THE STATE OF THINGS"' noon (ET) weekday slot; no plans have been disclosed for the 8p repeat airing of "THE STATE OF THINGS."

