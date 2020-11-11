New Deal With Radio.com

RADIO.COM has entered into a content distribution partnership with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. As part of the agreement, BEASLEY will add livestream channels for each of its 64 stations across 15 markets to ENTERCOM-owned RADIO.COM, along with all of its premium on-demand audio and podcasts.

“We’re delighted to bring BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP aboard the RADIO.COM platform and its incredible stations across news, entertainment, music and sports,” said ENTERCOM VP/Business Development COREY PODOLSKY. “This partnership will give BEASLEY’s 20 million weekly listeners a new destination to consume their favorite audio content, while providing our existing consumers more options to satisfy their listening habits.”



“BEASLEY is proud to partner with our friends at ENTERCOM and RADIO.COM,” said BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “Listeners are consuming our content in more places than ever, and we are excited to expand the distribution for our amazing brands on this first-class audio platform."

