CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS will present the 2020 BLACK MUSIC HONORS in national TV syndication from NOVEMBER 21st thru DECEMBER 13th.

The 2-hour show hosted by REACH MEDIA’s syndicated morning host RICKEY SMILEY, is set to first air on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 12n (ET) on BOUNCE TV.

Founder/Exec. Producer DON JACKSON said, “I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 BLACK MUSIC HONORS television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition.”

This year’s honorees include GRAMMY Award-nominated R&B legends RHONA BENNETT, TERRY ELLIS, and CINDY HERRON of EN VOGUE --they will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry; GRAMMY Award-winner, actress & BROADWAY star DEBORAH COX will receive the Entertainer Icon Award; Multiple STELLAR Awards & GRAMMY Award-winner/producer FRED HAMMOND will get the Gospel Music Icon Award; and THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC will be honored with the Legacy Award.

Those scheduled to perform will include MUSIQ SOULCHILD, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN, TWEET, MAJOR, JUNE’S DIARY, BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON, D SMOKE, EVVIE MCKINNEY, MARVIN SAPP, RL, and SHELÉA.

STATE FARM is returning as the show’s title sponsor this year. Other sponsors include AT&T, WALMART, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, and BOUNTY.

For more information on the 2020 BLACK MUSIC HONORS visit here.

