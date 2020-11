Top New Shows

PODTRAC has issued a chart ranking the "Top New Podcasts for 2020 Through Third Quarter," and the list includes a large number of shows from WONDERY and iHEARTRADIO and a heavy dose of True Crime.

The Top 25 list, which, like other PODTRAC charts includes only shows opting in to PODTRAC's measurement service and covers shows that debuted DECEMBER 1, 2019 through SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 and is ranked based on average U.S. downloads per episode:

1. NICE WHITE PARENTS, NEW YORK TIMES/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS

2. THE DATING GAME KILLER, WONDERY

3. DOWN THE HILL: THE DELPHI MURDERS, WARNERMEDIA

4. MOTIVE FOR MURDER, NBC NEWS

5. MISSING IN ALASKA, iHEARTRADIO

6. MONSTER: DC SNIPER, iHEARTRADIO

7. GURU: THE DARK SIDE OF ENLIGHTENMENT, WONDERY

8. RABBIT HOLE, NEW YORK TIMES

9. BLOOD TIES, WONDERY

10. THE PIKETON MASSACRE, iHEARTRADIO

11. WECRASHED, WONDERY

12. JOE EXOTIC: TIGER KING, WONDERY

13. FAKE DOCTORS, REAL FRIENDS WITH ZACH AND DONALD, iHEARTRADIO

14. DYING FOR SEX, WONDERY

15. BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB, WONDERY

16. FORGOTTEN: THE WOMEN OF JUAREZ, iHEARTRADIO

17. THE DREAM TEAM TAPES WITH JACK MCCALLUM, iHEARTRADIO

18. MURDER IN HOLLYWOODLAND, WONDERY

19. SOLVE, iHEARTRADIO

20. PAPER GHOSTS, iHEARTRADIO

21. VERDICT WITH TED CRUZ, Sen. TED CRUZ (R-TX)

22. BOOMTOWN, IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT

23. CORONAVIRUS: FACT VS. FICTION, WARNERMEDIA

24. BUNGA BUNGA, WONDERY

25. THE MCMILLION$ PODCAST, WARNERMEDIA

WONDERY sponsored the chart and has nine podcasts on the list (plus one for which it handles ad sales). iHEART had eight on the list, with WARNERMEDIA in with three and THE NEW YORK TIMES on the list with two.

« see more Net News