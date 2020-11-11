A No Go

Due to uncertainties around planning for a large-scale outside event next summer, THE WALKER ARTS CENTER and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO KCMP (THE CURRENT-/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL will NOT present their annual ROCK THE GARDEN in 2021.

“This is a very difficult decision for both organizations. Although it may seem premature, the bulk of the planning, including booking bands on tour and securing permits, needs to be completed by the NEW YEAR. It is not feasible to do this work given the current situation with COVID-19. We are disappointed to not be able to share the event with our community next summer,” said Exec. Dir. of the Walker MARY CERUTI.



“ROCK THE GARDEN takes months of planning, and we have a talented team of event experts who know what is required to make it a success. A huge component of that is the safe and enjoyable gathering of our community. With so many unknowns related to COVID-19 in the coming months, we couldn’t guarantee a safe experience for our community members at this point. That was our deciding factor,” said CURRENT Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR.

Both organizations hope to hold the event in summer 2022.

« see more Net News