SIERRA H BROADCASTING brings aboard programming veteran JOHN CANDELARIA as Dir./Content for Rhythmic AC KAJM (MEGA 104.3) and Top 40/Rhythmic KNRJ (101.1 THE BEAT)/PHOENIX. Most recently CANDELARIA was BEASLEY MEDIA National Urban Format Captain and OM/PD for BEASLEY MEDIA WMGC-WDMK-WDMK HD2/DETROIT. CANDELARIA starts on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16.

CANDELARIA commented, "I am excited to join SIERRA H BROADCASTING in PHOENIX. My family and I reached out to the folks at SIERRA H back in MARCH when COVID set in, and I am thrilled that my dream has come true. I want to thank everyone on the leadership team for the vote of confidence by entrusting me with the Director of Content role for KAJM and KNRJ FM. We instantly connected from the first conversation and have spent many hours sharing our passion for radio. This is a perfect match. I am fortunate to join a family fun staff eager to win!"

CANDELARIA succeeds FRED RICO, who has decided to step down to spend more time with loved ones in TUCSON and in HAWAII.

