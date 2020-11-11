Parton

Country superstar DOLLY PARTON will be featured in a new, one-hour holiday entertainment special, "A Holly DOLLY CHRISTMAS," broadcasting SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6th at 8:30p (ET) on CBS-TV and CBS ALL ACCESS. The special will feature PARTON spreading holiday cheer by sharing personal CHRISTMAS memories and performing hymns, classics and a few songs from her new album, "A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS." The show is produced by SANDOLLAR PRODUCTIONS and NOZ ENTERTAINMENT with Executive Producers PARTON and her manager, DANNY NOZELL.

“When DOLLY PARTON calls and tells you she wants to do a CHRISTMAS show, you don’t hesitate,” said CBS EVP/Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality JACK SUSSMAN. “A special with the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, prolific songwriting, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one DOLLY PARTON, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new CHRISTMAS special,” said PARTON."

« see more Net News