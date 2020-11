The List Of All-Christmas Stations

As radio research companies like JACOBS MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH and NUVOODOO indicate, listeners are looking for comfort and relief more than anything amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Stations across the country are racing to be the first in their individual markets to become the "official Christmas station."

The list continues to grow as we add WTOJ AC (Magic 103.1)/WATERTOWN, NY to the roster as well as Hot AC WALK (WALK 97.5)/LONG ISLAND which will kick off the festivities FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, at 5p (ET).

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« see more Net News