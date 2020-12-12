Vetsaid Fest 2020

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee and GRAMMY AWARD winning Guitarist JOE WALSH announced TODAY (11/11) the line up for his 4th Annual VETSAID FESTIVAL. VETSAID 2020: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will BE streamed online DECEMBER 12th, 2020 and include performances by RYAN BINGHAM, JON BON JOVI, THE 5 BROWNS, DREW CAREY, ALICE COOPER, KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS, BRANDON FLOWERS of the KILLERS, VINCE GILL, DARRYL HALL, BEN HARPER, JAMES HETFIELD, JASON ISBELL, JEWEL, RICHARD MARX, TIM MCGRAW, WILLIE NELSON AND THE BOYS, JOSH RITTER, BLAKE SHELTON, JAKE SHIMABUKURO, AMANDA SHIRES, GWEN STEFANI, BILLY BOB THORNTON, STEVEN VAN ZANDT, EDDIE VEDDER and WALSH himself.

WALSH said in a statement, "For the past three years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and job fairs to support our veterans and their families. Typically, we fill up an arena, play for 5 hours, and raise a bunch of money – nearly $1.5 million to date – to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are,” WALSH continued. “Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can’t think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs. Join us online for a worldwide broadcast of unique musical performances of all kinds, never-before-seen VETSAID footage from years past and great stories from me and some of the greatest musicians in the world this DECEMBER 12th!”

More artists are expected to be added to the list of performers. Information and tickets can be found and purchased here.

