UMG

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's TASK FORCE FOR MEANINGFUL CHANGE is partnering with the THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND for the "UMG HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITIES internship program.



The UMG HBCU internship program will welcome up to 50 college students and recent graduates from across the nation's 107 HBCU campuses to summer internship positions, beginning JUNE 1st, 2021. Interns will work at UMG's N,.Y. and L.A.-based labels, companies and business units, subject to COVID-related public health guidelines. Consistent with all of UMG's U.S.-based internship programs, the program is a paid one. In addition, it provides students funding to defray the cost of travel and housing.



UMG TFMC Co-Chairs JEFF HARLESTON and MOTOWN RECORDS President/CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP EVP ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM, "This program reflects UMG's dedication and responsibility to provide a more diverse and inclusive future and we are thrilled to partner with the THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND. This internship program highlights both the remarkable talent within HBCUs and the commitment of our company, labels and brands to keep creating new pathways for identifying the next generation of industry leaders."



Added IGA Co-Head A&R and TFMC Internal Committee Co-Chair NICOLE WYSKAORKO, "This partnership is an important opportunity for the investment in the development of HBCU student career pathways into the music industry. Today, while HBCUs make up 3% of all higher education institutions in this country, they produce 25% of our country's AFRICAN--AMERICAN college graduates. This program is an important and exciting initiative that will only enhance the development of future leaders at UMG and the music industry at large."



UMG EVP Chief People And Inclusion Officer ERIC HUTCHERSON said, "Investing in, discovering and developing future talent is fundamental to UMG and we're pleased to partner with TMCF to not only give students a way to step into the music industry but to give our company a new opportunity to work with early career talent. This internship program is a reflection of UMG's commitment to diversity and inclusion and an initiative that will have a wonderful impact on the company for years to come,"



Prior to starting their internships, students will be offered an opportunity to participate in a Spring mentorship program, during which they will receive ongoing professional developmental support through various events and seminars.



The program is open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors currently enrolled in HBCUs. Applications for next summer's program are available now through DECEMBER 31st, 2020. For more information or to apply, please visit here.

