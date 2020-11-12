Chicago

iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5)/CHICAGO will hold its third annual MUSIC SUMMIT virtually on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 11th, WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18th, and MONDAY NOVEMBER 23rd on ZOOM.

The free summit will be hosted by morning show co-hosts LEON ROGERS, KENDRA G AND KYLE; midday host FRANKIE ROBINSON; afternoon host TONE KAPONE; and evening host ZACH BOOG.

Celebrity panelists will include SAWEETIE, MULATTO, NE-YO, JEEZY, BEATKING, LIL RONNIE, SEVYN STREETER, and others to be announced. The event gives CHICAGO artists, producers, songwriters, and managers an inside look on what it takes to make it in the music business

PD JOHNNIE D. GLOVER said, “It is an honor to deliver the third annual WGCI MUSIC SUMMIT to our CHICAGO listeners this year. This seminar has become a staple in the local music community and life changing for many aspiring artists.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Market Pres. MATT SCARANO added, “We are excited to offer the 107.5 WGCI MUSIC SUMMIT free to the CHICAGOLAND community this year. This event is a tremendous opportunity to encourage and empower CHICAGO artists during this difficult time while connecting the WGCI brand with our listeners, advertisers, and the community."

The music summit will also include panel discussions, networking, and listen and critique sessions with some of the top artists, producers, and record executives from across the country.

Participants will also get the opportunity to win $1000 and free studio recording time from eONE RECORDS. For information on how to gain access to the MUSIC SUMMIT visit here.

« see more Net News