Q3 Financials

URBAN ONE has reported its results for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30th, with net revenue at approximately $91.9 million, a decrease of 17.2% from the same period in 2019.

Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $44.2 million, an increase of 1.3% from the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating income of approximately $4.0 million for the three months ended SEPTEMBER 30th, compared to operating income of approximately $31.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss was approximately $12.8 million or $0.29 per share (basic) compared to net income of approximately $5.4 million or $0.12 per share (basic) for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $39.6 million for the three months ended SEPTEMBER 30th, compared to approximately $38.7 million for the same period in 2019.

CEO/Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, III said, "During the third quarter, we saw continued sequential improvements in radio revenues: compared to Q2 2020, our radio segment revenues were up 54.3%. This improvement will continue into fourth quarter, where same station radio division revenues are currently pacing down only mid-single digits compared to Q4 2019 including political advertising. Most remarkably, despite the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to grow our Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA by 2.3% compared to Q3 2019 and by 61.3% compared to Q2 2020. This was largely driven by impressive performance in our TV, Digital and REACH MEDIA divisions, all of which grew their Adjusted EBITDA by double digit percentages, or better, year-over-year. During this 2020 election cycle we have seen record-breaking political advertising revenues, in excess of $20 million across our entire platform of radio, digital and TV assets. I believe this reflects the increasing recognition of the importance of our audience, and the trusted platform we provide our clients to reach black America. This strong operating performance will push full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance into the $125-$130 million range, which will be a tremendous achievement given the economic impact of Covid-19, and is a testament to the dedication and talent of our staff. Our cash and liquidity position remains robust, with approximately $102.2 million of cash on hand at September 30th. We received strong support from lenders for our recent bond exchange offer, which extends the maturity of both our secured notes and unsecured term loan, thereby giving the Company more flexibility to opportunistically access capital markets during the course of 2021. As part of the exchange agreement we will also reduce our outstanding debt by $25 million. We expect year-end 2020 net leverage to be in the range of 6-1-6.3x, which is lower than where we began the year. We recently announced an exchange of radio assets with Entercom Communications Corp, which, combined with the sale of WFUN/ST. LOUIS to GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING for $8 million, will conservatively add over $1 million of pro-forma BCF. We will now have a formidable radio cluster in CHARLOTTE, NC and I am very excited about our prospects in that market."

