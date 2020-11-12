Now Underway!

ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO's 3RD ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE has started and is off to a roaring start. The drive has hit its stage 1 goal with the ability to provide 500 meals. The eventual goal is to raise enough funds to help the SACRAMENTO FOOD BANK provide 2500 meals. The drive is fundraising and gathering non-perishable food and water for the SACRAMENTO FOOD BANK.

Get more information here.

KSFM PD/afternoons Michael Buhrman And Night Personality DJ Squintz

« see more Net News