iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, NY morning show co-host and former PD/ND CHUCK CUSTER has announced his retirement, effective DECEMBER 18th. CUSTER joined WGY in 1984 as a news anchor, served as anchor on DON WEEKS' longrunning morning show, and became morning co-host with KELLY LYNCH in 2011.

“For over 36 years, CHUCK CUSTER has been synonymous with WGY,” said iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY SVP/Programming JOHN COOPER. “From his time as the leader of the award-winning WGY News Department, his outstanding work with ‘DON WEEKS IN THE MORNINGS,’ his current co-host position with KELLY LYNCH, and most importantly all the time he’s contributed to the people of the CAPITAL DISTRICT. CHUCK has been the consummate professional. He’s a great broadcaster who will long be remembered.”

“CHUCK has devoted much of his life to informing WGY listeners as well as serving our community with the WGY CHRISTMAS WISH campaign and annual Radiothon to benefit the CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AT ALBANY MED,” said iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY Area Pres. KRISTEN DELANEY. “We wish him a happy retirement.”

“It was a lifelong dream to work at WGY, a powerful, influential station with a great history and heritage,” said CUSTER. “I've been very fortunate to have such a great run here. I’ve worked with many tremendous and talented people, made many friends, and I have had an opportunity to take on many different challenges. For 36-plus-years, I've loved what I was doing and loved coming to work. Not many people can say that."

“CHUCK’s commitment to the WGY brand and its audience is one-of-a-kind,” said News and Program Dir. JEFF WOLF. “We should all be so fortunate to leave behind such a rich and enduring legacy.”

