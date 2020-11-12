Billy Kidd

ALL ACCESS has learned that MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WIMZ/KNOXVILLE, TN afternoon personality WILLIAM WINNINGHAM, known as BILLY KIDD on the air, has passed away at age 61. His cause of death has not been announced.

The WIMZ FACEBOOK page made the announcement saying, "It is with the very heaviest of hearts that we here at 103.5 WIMZ bring you the terrible news of the passing of our friend and colleague, WILLIAM WINNINGHAM, also lovingly known as BILLY KIDD. We know you have many questions, as do we. Just remember how much BILLY loved this community and the people who made it so great! We will be posting and airing tributes to BILLY in the days to follow. We appreciate the many friends and listeners who have expressed their concern and love for BILLY. Thank you all from the depths of our hearts. We love you BILLY!"

WILLINGHAM, who worked for WIMZ for 30 years, was inducted into the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME back in 2018.

