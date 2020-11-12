Sox On

The CHICAGO WHITE SOX have made their radio move (NET NEWS 8/20) official, reaching a multi-year agreement to make GOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO the team's radio flagship. The SOX aired on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO last season; ESPN 1000 was the SOX flagship in 1999-2005. The deal includes "WHITE SOX WEEKLY," a year-round show (two hours in season, one hour in the off-season), pre-game shows, and post-game shows.

“The WHITE SOX are an extremely entertaining, talented baseball team with an incredibly bright future, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring the WHITE SOX to ESPN 1000 fans,” said GOOD KARMA CHICAGO Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS. “We’re dedicated to bringing the best content in Chicago sports to ESPN 1000, and having the Sox back on our airwaves just ensures that we’re making good on that promise.”



“The WHITE SOX have shared incredible moments with ESPN 1000, remembering the memorable voices of ED FARMER and JOHN ROONEY on their airwaves making the final call in Game 4 of the 2005 WORLD SERIES,” said SOX Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer BROOKS BOYER. “As we prepare for an exciting era in WHITE SOX baseball on the field, we are equally excited to partner with an all sports format radio flagship station whose brand resonates with CHICAGO sports fans.”

