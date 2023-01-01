Likes Review Of Safe Harbor

The release of the 2020-2023 edition of the UNITED STATES Joint Strategic Plan on Intellectual Property on MONDAY (11/9), which includes a commitment to review the copyright safe harbor provisions in Section 512 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act has drawn praise from the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA.

The RIAA issued a statement attributed to SVP/International Policy GEORGE YORK saying, “RIAA welcomes the release of the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator’s Joint Strategic Plan and its support for strong copyright protection and enforcement for American creators. In particular, we strongly support the Plan’s focus on continuing the review of outdated U.S. copyright safe harbors, which is vital to the long term growth of the U.S. creative economy -- one of the most powerful positive contributors to the balance of trade. Given that the copyright safe harbors are currently undergoing re-evaluation in CONGRESS and that both the current Administration and President-elect BIDEN have previously criticized overbroad immunity, it is no time to lock old flawed laws into trade agreements or otherwise pre-empt congressional reform. We applaud the inclusion of this vital piece of the IPEC’s Joint Strategic Plan and look forward to the new Administration carrying it forward to build on former Vice President and Senator BIDEN’s longstanding commitment to strong intellectual property laws that boost innovation and protect AMERICA’s artists and creators.”

Read the plan here.

