New Anchor Lineup

ENTERCOM News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA will have a new weekday anchor lineup when the station begins its FM simulcast on WPHI on NOVEMBER 23rd.

The moves include recently-arrived fill-in anchor and former crosstown NBC O&O WCAU-TV (NBC 10) anchor/reporter DENISE NAKANO taking over as midday anchor, part-timer JAY SCOTT SMITH moving into the anchor position for afternoon drive along with incumbent MICHELLE DURHAM, and DURHAM's current co-anchor IAN BUSH moving to mornings to co-anchor with CAROL MACKENZIE, replacing the retiring BRANDON BROOKS.

“As KYW NEWSRADIO broadens its reach on crystal-clear 103.9 FM, we are happy to expand the roles of these outstanding journalists,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “IAN, JAY, and DENISE bring invaluable experience and insight that will help PHILADELPHIA’s most-trusted news team serve our region at this critical time and beyond.”

NAKANO said, “Great things are happening at KYW NEWSRADIO including the expansion to FM and I’m thrilled to be a part of this growing, diverse news team.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of this new era at KYW NEWSRADIO,” said SMITH. “I’ve dedicated the last 16 years of my life to helping tell people’s stories -- including the last five in PHILADELPHIA -- and I’m happy to be a part of a newsroom that looks and feels like the city of PHILADELPHIA.”

“Waking up PHILADELPHIA and the suburbs is an honor and a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” said BUSH. “I’m excited to work with CAROL and the team to tell our listeners what they need to know so they can get a head start on their day.”

Bush, Nakano, Smith

« see more Net News