RESULTS RADIO Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K-HITS)/SACRAMENTO has wrapped a 4-day celebration to mark morning host JOEY MITCHELL's 50th year in radio. During the celebration, JOEY got hundreds of voicemail, text, FACEBOOK messages and email well-wishes. CALIFORNIA 9th District Assemblyman JIM COOPER presented a legislature resolution honoring MITCHELL serving the public for 50 years through numerous philanthropic efforts.

KCCL OM/PD RICO GARCIA commented, "Being on JOEY's team for the last 12+ years has been a blast! We were excited and honored to help him celebrate this major career milestone."

MITCHELL added, "I expected to be full of myself after a 4-day tribute, but the reverse was true. Hearing so many listeners, friends, family, co-workers and peers say that my show impacted their lives all of these years, left tears in my eyes and a very real humility in my heart. I appreciate that I have been given this amazing opportunity for over 50 years."

View the K-HITS celebration page here.

