TURNER MEDIA GROUP Country WZBB (B99.9)/STANLEYTOWN-MARTINSVILLE, VA has joined the affiliate roster for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER. The station is getting remote local newscasts anchored by MARINA BRETT.

Owner ERIC TURNER said, "VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has allowed us to continue serving our audience, even with COVID-19, and continue to operate with the bottom line in mind.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, “We are excited about the opportunity to provide WZBB with local news content. WZBB is on the move, and we are proud to be part of it."

