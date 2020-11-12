Bud & Broadway

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS has signed an agreement to sell national network commercial time for HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO's "The BUD & BROADWAY show." The morning show, hosted by former HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (92.3) ST. LOUIS morning men BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, was picked up by SUITERADIO for syndication in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/6). The show hit 10 affiliates in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/13).

“The trend among advertisers has been to focus on talent who know how to engage and entertain the audience, and BUD & BROADWAY are definitely in the upper echelon of that category," said UNITED STATIONS CRO GREG JANOFF. "We’re proud to be offering the environment of their show to our marketing partners.”

Added SUITERADIO's PAT FANT, “The team at UNITED STATIONS totally understand where we are heading with BUD & BROADWAY, and they’re the perfect partners for this phase of our growth.”

« see more Net News