2019 Rates Now In Effect

The eighth annual PEPSI GULF COAST JAM is now resetting general admission ticket prices to the 2019 rate of $119, effective immediately. They're calling the deal the "Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Stimulus Package." Military and first responder ticket prices are also lowered to the 2019 pricing of $109 per ticket. The show was originally scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, but was postponed to FRIDAY, MARCH 26th through SUNDAY, MARCH 28th, 2021 due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 5/14). Tickets, early entry passes, shuttle and parking passes are available here.

The show lineup will still remain the same. As previously announced (NET NEWS 7/20), LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CODY JINKS, JOE NICHOLS, LINDSAY ELL, JON LANGSTON, CJ SOLAR and FRANK RAY are scheduled for FRIDAY. BRAD PAISLEY, COLE SWINDELL, BILLY RAY CYRUS, JORDAN DAVIS, TENILLE TOWNES, SHY CARTER and ALEX HALL round out SATURDAY’s lineup. LUKE BRYAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, RILEY GREEN, WALKER HAYES, RYAN HURD and SHELLY FAIRCHILD will entertain on the final day.

“We know our Jammers have been hit hard these months,” said Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “Artists want to be back on stage entertaining their fans as much as we all want to see them perform, and we want to make sure this is a fun, safe and affordable event.”

Fans who purchased General Admission tickets at any level above the $119 ticket price will be credited the face value difference plus all fees and taxes, and the credit will be applied to their wristband. The same applies to military and first responders who paid more than the $109 ticket price. The credit may be used during the three-day festival for food, drink and merchandise.

