Hallelujah Countdown To Christmas

iHEARTMEDIA’s WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM)/MEMPHIS, WMXC (100.3 HALLELUJAH)/MOBILE, WHLW (104.3 HALLELUJAH FM/MONTGOMERY, WERC (105.1 HALLELUJAH)/BIRMINGHAM, WHLH (95.5 HALLELUJAH FM)/JACKSON, and WLTM (1520AM HALLELUJAH)/AUBURN/OPELIKA, announced YESTERDAY (11/12) they will host their Virtual HALLELUJAH COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS concert series starting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th until FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th.

The event will bring together the top gospel artists in the industry for a night of praise and fellowship on-air via iHEARTMEDIA's HALLELUJAH family of stations.



The event will be hosted by the Early Morning Praise Party’s DRE MONIE and SHERRY MACKEY, TRACY BETHEA, SONYA BLAKEY, TORREZ HARRIS, and VICTOR SOSA. The inaugural virtual event will include a stellar lineup featuring VASHAWN MITCHELL, KEKE WYATT, DEITRICK HADDON, JERMAINE DOLLY, THE CANTON SPIRITUALS, TITUS SHOWERS, SHONTELLE NORMAN-BEATTY, KEITH “WONDERBOY” JOHNSON, KEYLA RICHARDSON, CHRISTINA BELL, DARIUS PAULK, BRANDON CAMPHOR & ONEWAY, THE HAWKINS BOYS, JOKIA, LATICE CRAWFORD, JUAN & LISA WINANS, TRAVIS MALLOY, JONAH, JABARI JOHNSON, and a special tribute to the late RANCE ALLEN.

HALLELUJAH FM PD/Air Personality TRACY BETHEA, said, “As we close out 2020, our iHEART HALLELUJAH family of stations wanted to reach into the homes and hearts of thousands once again to bring joy and cheer, with our virtual ‘HALLELUJAH COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS,' As we celebrate the birth of JESUS CHRIST, top gospel artists sing, not only their gospel hits...but CHRISTMAS classics. We take pride in being a light in darkness, offering hope, peace and spreading love during this holiday season. I'm so honored during this five-week music series, CHRISTMAS evening we will pay tribute to the late gospel legend Rev. RANCE ALLEN.”



To follow the event, click here.

