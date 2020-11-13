Took Action In Toledo

Multiple media sources have reported that NIELSEN AUDIO has delisted URBAN RADIO BROADCASTING/GLASS CITY/TOLEDO, OH's Urban AC WIMX (MIX 95.7) and Urban WJZE (HOT 97.3).

It was discovered that that a household of a staff member from the company's stations obtained and mailed back ratings diaries for the SEPTEMBER 2020 TOLEDO Survey.

In a notification sent to clients YESTERDAY (11/12), NIELSEN stated it caught the infraction and pulled the tainted diaries from its sample before releasing the SEPTEMBER ratings. This means estimates for other stations in the market weren’t affected.

According to media sources NIELSEN stated, “The diaries did not meet NIELSEN’s quality standards, and had been removed from the diary sample prior to release of THE SEPTEMBER 2020 TOLEDO RADIO MARKET REPORT.”

NIELSEN does not allow participation by any household members associated with a radio station during its rating survey period. The company reminds all subscribers in the client notifications they send out.

Delisting a station is one of the most serious actions NIELSEN can take against a subscribing client for violating its ratings distortion policy.

