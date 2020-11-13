Adds Tino Cochino Radio

YEA NETWORKS nationally syndicated THE TINO COCHINO RADIO SHOW is feeling lucky in LAS VEGAS with the show debuting MONDAY (11/16) on ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream KLUC/LAS VEGAS. TCR will air weeknights from 10p-2a.

ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS OM and KLUC Brand Mgr. JB KING commented, "I've been following TINO's success for a while now and look forward to an incredible partnership. I believe his unique way of engaging listeners will work well in LAS VEGAS."

TINO COCHINO added, "Some call letters simply represent good radio and KLUC without a doubt falls in that category. I’m excited to team up with a station and company that believes in their personalities and trusts them to make a true connection with the audience. It’s gonna be epic talking to the magical city of LAS VEGAS every night."

For more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO reach out to mikey@tinocohinoradio.com or scott@yeanetworks.com.

