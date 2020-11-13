Oakes

BOB OAKES will step down as "MORNING EDITION" host at BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON after over 27 years, transitioning to Senior Correspondent for the station.

“As the voice of MORNING EDITION, BOB has been a rock, the person the region relies on to steady us through a crisis from 9/11 to the blizzard of 2015,” said Exec. Editor for News DAN MAUZY. “He's fearless, but always respectful, interviews with newsmakers have brought light and accountability. Debates, live election specials, remote broadcasts and countless features -- BOB has done it all. And along the way, he’s brought many moments of delight and wonder.”

“After hosting MORNING EDITION in parts of four different decades -- it’s time to move over and move on to the next phase of my career,” said OAKES. “It's been an enormous privilege to be part of our listeners’ mornings for many years and a privilege to help WBUR grow over time. I’m excited about this next chapter and anxious to begin it.”

