'Mean' Jean Fremont

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE afternoon drive personality "MEAN" JEAN FREMONT has added APD stripes.

FREMONT is on his second tour at WKHT. FREMONT had been MD/nights at WKHT from JUNE 2014 - JUNE 2018. He returned to do takeover afternoons in NOVEMBER 2019.

