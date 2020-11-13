Marati

ENTERCOM DENVER VP/Sales ROXANNE MARATI is moving to ENTERCOM's KANSAS CITY cluster -- Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF), Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO), News-Talk KMBZ-F, News-Talk KMBZ-A (TALK 980), Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5), Active Rock KQRC (98.9 THE ROCK), Sports KWOD-A (1660 THE SCORE), and Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT) -- as SVP/Market Mgr., effective DECEMBER 1st. MARATI has been VP/Sales for the DENVER cluster since 2013 and joined the company in 2006.

“It has been a pleasure to watch v grow and deliver results the last seven years as our Vice President of Sales,” said Regional Pres. DOUG ABERNETHY. “She is a dynamic leader and a great fit to lead our collection of assets in KANSAS CITY and I am thrilled to continue to work alongside her in this new chapter in her career.”



“I am so grateful for my career and years with ENTERCOM DENVER and couldn’t be more excited to lead the KANSAS CITY team,” said MARATI. “KANSAS CITY has an amazing group of talent along with market-leading brands and portfolio of assets. ENTERCOM is such an innovative, forward-thinking company and I am excited for what the future holds for both the organization as well as the community we serve.”

