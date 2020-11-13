Successful HBCU Homecoming Celebration

iHEARTMEDIA wrapped up its month long “HBCU HOMECOMING CELEBRATION” on iHEARTRADIO YESTERDAY (11/12) with a number of events designed to shine a light on student excellence (NET NEWS 10/7).

It aired across multiple iHEARTRADIO platforms showcasing HBCU pride, Black excellence, and achievement. The event streamed on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and partially broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA’s Hip-Hop and R&B radio stations.

One of the events included an artist panel, “iHEARTRADIO BEAUTIFUL POSSIBILITIES” presented by ULTA BEAUTY. It featured a discussion and performance from singer/songwriter H.E.R. The panel was hosted by iHEARTRADIO/WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK’s co-host of THE BREAKFAST CLUB ANGELA YEE.

Special guest panelists included actress/producer LA LA ANTHONY and KREYOL ESSENCE CEO/Founder YVE-CAR MOMPEROUSSE. Panelist shared their personal stories of success to inspire and pave the way for the next generation of Black women leaders.

The special event also featured a tailgate party --"iHEARTRADIO HBCU HOMECOMING PARTY ON THE YARD," presented by MCDONALDS, through its BLACK & POSITIVELY GOLDEN MOVEMENT. It was highlighted by a virtual performance from KHALID.

The segment was hosted by iHEARTRADIO/WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK co-host of the BREAKFAST CLUB DJ ENVY and HAMPTON UNIVERSITY ALUMNI. Also included were special celebrity guest appearances from LIL BABY, SAWEETIE and BIG SEAN. In addition, there were MCDONALDS owner/operator interviews, HBCU Homecoming highlights, and several other special surprise moments.

"iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS THE PEPSI HBCU MARCHING BAND EXPERIENCE" was voiced by recording artist and current HBCU student MEGAN THEE STALLION and WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK co-host of THE BREAKFAST CLUB CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

The virtual event brought together legendary marching bands from four of the top HBCUs in the nation including FLORIDA A&M, HAMPTON UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M and NORTH CAROLINA A&T.

In partnership with each band director and iHEARTMEDIA, PEPSI created a collaborative experience featuring a cross-generational musical arrangement of the CURTIS MAYFIELD’s classic “Move on Up” and MEGAN THEE STALLION’s chart-topping hit “Savage.”

The month long celebration which started on 10/9 included HBCU-inspired iHEARTRADIO playlists and a 24-hour iHEARTRADIO HBCU station with anthems to celebrate homecoming and other special surprise moments that captured and paid homage to HBCUs.

