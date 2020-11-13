Supernaw (Photo: Moments By Moser Photography)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country singer DOUG SUPERNAW, who died TODAY (11/13) at his TEXAS home following a battle with lung and bladder cancer (NET NEWS 10/19). His record label, B&G MUSIC, announced the news on the singer’s FACEBOOK page.

TEXAS native SUPERNAW charted 11 songs on the Country singles chart between 1993 and 1996 while signed to BNA and then GIANT RECORDS. They included the #1 hit "I Don't Call Him Daddy" and the top 5-charting "Reno" and "Not Enough Hours In The Night." He released four studio albums between 1993 and 1999, as well as a compilation album.

He is survived by his third wife, his children and grandchildren.

« see more Net News