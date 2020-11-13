McKay

The FACEBOOK page of beloved Country broadcaster and longtime BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP executive BOB McKAY is filling up with heartfelt tributes. McKAY passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease YESTERDAY (11/12). His 44-year radio career included a decade as PD of BEASLEY's WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, from 2000-2010. He was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2009.

His career started in 1965 at ARMED FORCES RADIO before he became the evening air personality at WKY/OKLAHOMA CITY. He went on to positions at WIXZ/CLEVELAND, WDAE/TAMPA, KRKE/ALBUQUERQUE, KQEO and KLEO/WICHITA, WBCS/MILWAUKEE and KCBQ/SAN DIEGO. In 1984 he was hired as PD of Country WKIS/MIAMI, transferring to sister WXTU in 2000.

McKAY is survived by his wife, CAROLYN WILSON, children CRAIG, MELISSA and CHRISTOPHER and two granddaughters.

