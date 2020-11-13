KUAD

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (NEW COUNTRY 99.1)/FORT COLLINS, CO has a new morning show, hosted by SHELBY “MAXX” COHEN and AJ BATTALIO. Former morning hosts JORDAN SOTO and MICHAEL MASON departed the station in AUGUST after nearly a year and a half (NET NEWS 8/21).

COHEN previously was morning co-host at TOWNSQUARE Country WFFN (95.3 THE BEAR)/TUSCALOOSA, AL. BATTALIO most recently was afternoon host at HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE, and previously held radio positions in CANTON, OH; LUBBOCK, TX; and RENO, NV.

