Hipgnosis Songs

MERCK MERCURIADES' very active HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND has acquired a share of the music catalog of GRAMMY-winning songwriter, record producer and punk-funk inventor, RICK JAMES.. HIPGNOSIS has acquired 50% of his publishing interests, writers’ share, neighboring rights (SOUND EXCHANGE) and recorded masters (UMG) share of income in his catalog comprising 97 songs.

JAMES is best known for his iconic, platinum-certified, album "Street Songs," which spent an unprecedented 78 weeks on the U.S. R&B chart, including 20 weeks at #1, and included the global hit "Super Freak," ‘a global sensation with over 100 million streams on SPOTIFY, and a listing in ROLLING STONE magazine’s "500 Greatest Songs of All Time." Its predominant riff was sampled on MC HAMMER’s global #1, ‘U Can’t Touch This’, which has been streamed over 185 million times on SPOTIFY.

"U Can’t Touch This" was an instant success, reaching #1 on the U.S. R&B BILLBOARD chart, as well as the Top 10 of the singles charts in the U.S., UK, AUSTRALIA, NETHERLANDS, NEW ZEALAND and SWEDEN. The song has also been used extensively in television shows, films and adverts ever since its release in 1990. RICK JAMES is among the most sampled and interpolated artists of all time whose work has given birth to new songs and recordings by KENDRICK LAMAR, LANA DEL REY, A$AP ROCKY, JAY Z and more.

« see more Net News