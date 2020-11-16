Cat Thomas

CAT THOMAS has been named Operations Manager for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's LAS VEGAS radio cluster, including Country KCYE (102.7 COYOTE COUNTRY), Adult Hits KKLZ, News/Talk KDWN, Urban AC KOAS and Hot AC KVGS. He officially began his new position FRIDAY (11/16).

The radio veteran most recently served as the Operations Manager and Program Director of KNOU, KYKY and KEZK/ST.LOUIS. Previously, he spent 27 years working as VP/Contemporary Formats at CUMULUS MEDIA and VP/Programming for ENTERCOM’s LAS VEGAS properties, where he also served as an on-air personality.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LAS VEGAS VP/Market Manager PETER BURTON noted, “CAT's knowledge of the market and leadership experience will be invaluable to our success across the breadth of our station group, We are thrilled to have him join our team!”

THOMAS added, “Sometimes the stars align. I couldn’t be more excited to join the outstanding family at BEASLEY/LAS VEGAS. The company has shown to be the top of the class when it comes to local broadcasting and audience engagement. Many thanks to BRIAN BEASLEY, PETER BURON, JUSTIN CHASE and MIKE O'BRIAN for their incredible support!”

