The iHEARTMEDIA RIF is now entering its third week as the management, sales, programming, promotion/marketing, air talent, digital content and engineering teams, among many others, are being restructured in a newly imagined form.

Many of these changes and responsibilities will be combining more varied duties and additional market and operational oversight under less people to streamline the content creation process for radio stations, iHEARTRADIO, podcasting, and other platforms, initiatives and systems.

Any RIF is very difficult -- but with COVID-19 surging, the economy making only modest gains, the holidays almost here, the timing of these latest changes are hitting many people exceptionally hard.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as their severance, which has been called generous by many, will eventually run out. Or, you can explore those who are looking for work in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

« see more Net News