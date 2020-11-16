Free Webinar On Thursday

This THRUSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at 10A (PST), 1P (EST), 7P (CET) mark your calendar for another free BENZTOWN, P1 MEDIA GROUP webinar this time featuring TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP President/CEO TRACY JOHNSON called “The Radio Personality Success Path – Five Stages of Growth." It will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON.

This 30-minute webinar is seventh in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio consultants, as radio stations around the world program through the COVID-19 recovery.

The webinar will cover topics including:

•The 5 stages of growth for success as a radio personality

•Enhancing the listener experience with imaging

•Promoting your morning show

•Christmas programming ideas

To register just click here, and for more info reach out to SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

