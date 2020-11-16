2020 Winners

The 2020 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS aired live SUNDAY night (11/15) on E!, and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners by the only award show voted on by the people.

Fans cast over one billion votes this year and chose who was the best of the best in 2020.

Here are the winners in the music categories:

The Male Artist Of 2020: JUSTIN BIEBER

The Female Artist Of 2020: ARIANA GRANDE

The Group Of 2020: BTS

The Song Of 2020: Dynamite (BTS)

The Album Of 2020: Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

The Country Artist Of 2020: BLAKE SHELTON

The Latin Artist Of 2020: BECKY G

The New Artist Of 2020: DOJA CAT

The Music Video Of 2020: Dynamite (BTS)

The Collaboration Song Of 2020: WAP (CARDI B feat. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

The Soundtrack Song Of 2020: Only the Young (TAYLOR SWIFT -- MISS AMERICA)

The Social Celebrity Of 2020: ARIANA GRANDE

