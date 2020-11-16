Radiothon

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGIR-A (NEWS RADIO 610)/MANCHESTER and WQSO (NEWSRADIO 96.7)/ROCHESTER-DOVER, NH morning show "NEW HAMPSHIRE TODAY" is holding its annual "MAKE 12 HOURS COUNT" radiothon TOMORROW (11/17) 6a-6p (ET). The event benefits the VETERANS COUNT organization, helping veterans and their families in NEW HAMPSHIRE.

The event, which tells the stories of challenges faced by veterans and includes testimonials and celebrity messages, was originally scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed until TOMORROW due to the pandemic. Last year's event collected over $153,000 in donations.

