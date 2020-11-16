Sold

FRANK IORIO's PITTSBURGH RADIO PARTNERS LLC is selling News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH to ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $2.05 million.

In other filings with the FCC, the price by which RADIO ONE LICENSES, LLC is selling off the license of WFUN-F/BETHALTO, IL-ST. LOUIS, MO to GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING, INC. is $8 million. The price was not disclosed in the initial announcement of the sale (NET NEWS 11/6). GATEWAY is acquiring the license of WFUN and will take over operation of the signal in an LMA starting JANUARY 4th and will air the Christian Hip Hop BOOST RADIO format presently heard on KLJY-HD2-K270BW-KPVR-KHZR. WFUN's current format and assets are being transferred to ENTERCOM's crosstown WNOU-F as part of the URBAN ONE-ENTERCOM multi-market station swap.

LAZER LICENSES, LLC is donating Regional Mexican KIQQ-A/BARSTOW, CA to MMTC BROADCASTING, LLC.

EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS, L.P. is selling Top 40 WAIV (simulcast of WAYV/ATLANTIC CITY)/CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ to THE BRIDGE OF HOPE, INC. for $65,000.

CIVIC LIGHT OPERA CULTURAL ARTS ACADEMY is assigning KCLA-LP/SAN PEDRO, CA to ART IN MOTION for no consideration.

RADIO SPICE, LLC has applied for an STA to operate recently-acquired WTZA-A/ATLANTA at reduced power due to transmitter issues.

Filing for Silent STAs were OAKSIDE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (WOAK/LAGRANGE, GA, temporary operation from another station's tower after licensed tower was toppled by bulldozer accident); MEDIA POWER GROUP, INC. (WLEY-A/CAYEY, PR, "station transmitter has gone bad"); DEVIN NEELEY (K265DC/CORTEZ, CO, waiver along with minor change application for change of power to alleviate interference with full-power co-channel station); and SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (W251DB/JACKSON, MS, silent due to work on combiner).

THE CASPER RADIO GROUP, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KHAD/UPTON, WY due to transmitter malfunction.

GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL has closed on the sale of W226CT/LEEDS, AL (formerly W224CN/LEEDS, AL) to AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC for $10,000.

And WILLIAM A. RECK has closed on the sale of his 86% of SKYCOUNTRY BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country WPTL-A-W269DK/CANTON, NC, to partners TERRYLL J. EVANS and KENNETH B. EVANS for $103,356 ($102,820.65 in a promissory note).

