Bonapart

Former UTICA, NY broadcaster AL BONAPART passed away FRIDAY (11/13) at 97.

BONAPART began his career in 1951 at WIBX-A/UTICA, moving up from announcer to Farm Director and Morning News Editor. He later co-founded WUFM and called CLINTON COMETS hockey, co-owned WADR-A/REMSEN, NY, and served as a sales manager at WTLB-A/WRCK, retiring in 1990.

