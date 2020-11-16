New York

MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO Urban AC WBLS (107.5)/NEW YORK will hold the 17th annual CIRCLE OF SISTERS (COS) Black Female Empowerment Expo. It will take place FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20th, 2-8p (ET) and SATURDAY NOVEMBER 21st, 10a-6p (ET).

This year’s event will be an interactive nation-wide virtual experience with multiple channels for attendees to engage with panels, watch performances, and shop Black owned businesses.

VP/Programming SKIP DILLARD said, “As you come to expect from COS, we’ve got great performances and entertainment. Most importantly we’re thankful for the opportunity to engage with our listeners and CIRCLE OF SISTERS supporters in a year that’s been unlike any other.”

Celebrity appearances & panels will include TAMRON HALL, STEVE HARVEY, CYNTHIA ERIVO, TIFFANY “THE BUDGETNISTA” ALICHE, TREY SONGZ, BRANDY, REVEREND AL SHARPTON, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP, BEATRICE DIXON, CYNTHIA ERIVO, TAMIKA MALLORY, ALEX WOLF, ERICKA PITTMAN, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN, and LETITIA JAMES.

The concert presented by NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’S GENIUS: ARETHA, will feature performances by INDIA.ARIE, ANTHONY HAMILTON, JOHNNY GILL, AVANT, RALPH TRESVANT, SKIP MARLEY, PJ MORTON, PHONY PPL, WILL DOWNING, and others.

The signature GOSPEL EXPLOSION concert presented by ELI LILLY will include performances by ERICA CAMPBELL, HEZEKIAH WALKER, CECE WINANS, BRIAN COURTENAY WILSON, and JEKALYN CARR.

Attendees will also have all-day access to the virtual marketplace of 100 Black and women-owned businesses to shop Black before BLACK FRIDAY. A portion of every ticket sale will go to THE LOVELAND FOUNDATION to provide mental health resources for Black women and girls.

