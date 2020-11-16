Dickerson (Photo: Spencer Combs)

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RUSSELL DICKERSON, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for the second week in a row with his current song, "Love You Like I Used To.” The accomplishment sustains DICKERSON's fourth consecutive #1 single since his debut in 2017, following "Yours," "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing."

“There is no better way to kick off a sophomore album than with a two-week #1,” said DICKERSON. “Every song on this record is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, and the fact that the fans feel that with 'Love You Like I Used To' means the world! Thank you Country radio!”

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN, Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

