On the heels of FRIDAY's (11/20) release of her new album "CHANT: The Human & The Holy" through EVERLE RECORDS/THIRTY TIGERS, singer LEANN RIMES is launching her own podcast. "WHOLLY HUMAN" will debut on iHEARTRADIO on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th. The show will follow RIMES' wellness journey, and will cover mental, emotional, and spiritual health and wellness.

The first track from her new album, “Sing Love Into The World,” and its accompanying lyric video will be released on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18th, followed by “My Heart” the following day, both leading into FRIDAY’s full album release.

