Food Drive

âIHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA starts its on-air GIVING TUESDAY food drive on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th from 6a-10p (ET). The food drive will benefit the ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK with its ongoing efforts to feed those struggling with hunger during COVID-19.

During the broadcast, IHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA’s WWPW (POWER 96.1), WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), WRDG (105.3 THE BEAT) and WBZY (Z105.7) on-air personalities will encourage listeners to donate at the radio stations’ websites, Power961.com/Give, 949TheBull.com/Give, Z1057Atlanta.com/Dona, and 1053TheBeat.com/Give

