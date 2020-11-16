Top 10 Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 9-15 saw THE HOME DEPOT returning to the top spot after being displaced for a week by BANK OF AMERICA, which dropped to fifth place this week. iHEARTMEDIA promos took second, third, and fourth places, while MACY's jumped into the top 10.

The Top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (last week #4, 86489 instances) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#30; 61881) iHEARTRADIO (#2; 58294) STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (--; 47362) BANK OF AMERICA (#1, 45360 ) GEICO (#6: 43891) UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#5, 43353) PROGRESSIVE (#7; 38470) MACY'S (#25; 35437) NISSAN ROGUE (--; 33094)

