-
The Home Depot Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Spots For November 9-15
November 16, 2020 at 8:10 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 9-15 saw THE HOME DEPOT returning to the top spot after being displaced for a week by BANK OF AMERICA, which dropped to fifth place this week. iHEARTMEDIA promos took second, third, and fourth places, while MACY's jumped into the top 10.
The Top 10:
- THE HOME DEPOT (last week #4, 86489 instances)
- iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#30; 61881)
- iHEARTRADIO (#2; 58294)
- STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (--; 47362)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#1, 45360 )
- GEICO (#6: 43891)
- UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#5, 43353)
- PROGRESSIVE (#7; 38470)
- MACY'S (#25; 35437)
- NISSAN ROGUE (--; 33094)