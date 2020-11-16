New Faces Nominees

Nominees for the five performance slots at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" were revealed TODAY (11/16). This year's candidates are: 19th & GRAND's TENILLE ARTS, MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING, BIG LOUD's HARDY, RCA NASHVILLE's RYAN HURD, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's ASHLEY MCBRYDE, MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER McCOLLUM, RCA NASHVILLE's NIKO MOON, RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's JAMESON RODGERS and RECORDS/ARISTA NASHVILLE's MATT STELL.

Voting begins here on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th and will remain open through 11:59p (CT) on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th. The "New Faces of Country Music" voter criteria has expanded this year to encompass all full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion and distribution of Country music, including personnel from broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets and digital service providers, while excluding those with vested interests in individual artists or musical works, such as labels, managers, agents and publishers. To view the voter qualification criteria, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

The five acts with the most votes will comprise the lineup for the show that will be held during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," set for FEBRUARY 16-19.

