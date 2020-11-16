Scott

TIM SCOTT, who co-hosted the long-running "TIM AND MARK SHOW" on then-SANDUSKY Rock KDKB/PHOENIX, died of cancer on OCTOBER 18th at his home in CHANDLER, AZ. He was 60.

SCOTT (real name TIM LIDSTER) met MARK DERRINGER/DEVINE (now at HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX) at WRKI/DANBURY, CT and co-hosted with him on WZZO/ALLENTOWN, PA and WGRX/BALTIMORE before moving to KDKB for a long run (1989 through 2005). After the show ended, he worked in the nonprofit world for SAVE THE FAMILY and ARIZONANS FOR CHILDREN.

« see more Net News