Flat Week

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 9-15 showed downloads flat from the previous week and up 48% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from NOVEMBER 11, 2019 to NOVEMBER 15, 2020 was +14% for Arts, +45% for Business, +43% for Comedy, +4% for Education, -4% for History, +98% for News, +29% for Science, +13% for Society & Culture, +14% for Sports, and +93% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +9% for Arts, +12% for Business, +8% for Comedy, +1% for Education, +20% for History, -9% for News, +11% for Science, +1% for Society & Culture, -1% for Sports, and +17% for True Crime.

