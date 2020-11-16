Kansas City's Christmas Station

KCKC (KC102.1)/KANSAS CITY flipped the switch to CHRISTMAS music on FRIDAY (11/13).

Program Director NATALIE RUSH said, "A listener won a full professional Holiday light display from a local company by guessing the date and time of the flip. The winner also got the privilege of picking the first song, which was appropriately “We Need A Little CHRISTMAS!"

RUSH added, "At KC 102.1, we worried what Friday the 13th might bring during this crazy year, so we figured we’d make it as joyous as possible by flipping the switch on 24/7 CHRISTMAS music. We are proud to be the first to usher the holiday season into KANSAS CITY.”

From BING CROSBY to MARIAH CAREY, KC 102.1 is playing all your favorite holiday songs through CHRISTMAS Day. You can listen to KC102.1 on your radio, online at KC1021.com, download the KC 102.1 app, or ask Alexa to “play KCKC”.

